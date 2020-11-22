Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

