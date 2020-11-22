Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 497,200 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.