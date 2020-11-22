Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $82.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.60.

XEL opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

