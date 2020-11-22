Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morningstar reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $54.70 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.96, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,305. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

