Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Up 21.9% in October

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Winmark stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $7,539,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 293.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

