Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have moved north over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. Williams-Sonoma has been mainly focusing on the e-commerce business. Defying the COVID_19 related disruptions, its comps grew 2.6% year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2020, buoyed by accelerated comps growth in the e-commerce business. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth. Yet, intense competition as well as higher shipping costs stemming from a substantial shift to e-commerce sales weighed on its margins.”

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

