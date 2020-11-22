Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

NYSE:WSM opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

