William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $988.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 196.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $11,010,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $4,453,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 207.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 125,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

