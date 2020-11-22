William Blair Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

PLMR opened at $70.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $502,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,108 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

