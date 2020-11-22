Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,765,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $820,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

