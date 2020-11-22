Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Short Interest Update

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WWR stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.