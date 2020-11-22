Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $171.64 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

