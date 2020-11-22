Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,895 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

