Westpac Banking Corp Sells 173 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $147.80 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.