Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.