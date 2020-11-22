Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 732,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after buying an additional 232,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 404,704 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

