Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

