Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $518.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.17 and its 200-day moving average is $592.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

