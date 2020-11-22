Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Enstar Group worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99.

ESGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

