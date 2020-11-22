Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.08 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

