Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.60 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

