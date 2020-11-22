Westpac Banking Corp Has $55.68 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

