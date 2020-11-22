Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.59 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 74,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $110.89 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

