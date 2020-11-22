Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.48.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

