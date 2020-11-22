Westpac Banking Corp Buys 9,892 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

USB stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

