Westpac Banking Corp Buys 100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of BIO opened at $569.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

