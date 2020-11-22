Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 459,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.