Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

