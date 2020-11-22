Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 16,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

NYSE COP opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

