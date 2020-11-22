Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 136,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.