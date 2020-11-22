Warburg Research Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

KGX stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day moving average is €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

