Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $172.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

