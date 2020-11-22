Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $154.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

