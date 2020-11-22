Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.1% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

