Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.63 ($108.97).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €93.94 ($110.52) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.