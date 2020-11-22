Vulcan Materials to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after buying an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,063,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

