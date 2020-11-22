Vitru (VTRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.00.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

