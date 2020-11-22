Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Update

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.02 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

