VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.39

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and traded as high as $51.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 28,075 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.