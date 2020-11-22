Victoria Mcinnis Purchases 15,000 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Director Victoria Mcinnis bought 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SFT opened at $6.59 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47).

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

