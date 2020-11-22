ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $938,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

