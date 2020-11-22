Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

VRT opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vertiv by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

