Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGTSX) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.23

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGTSX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $18.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 0 shares.

