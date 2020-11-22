Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $132.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

