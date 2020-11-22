ValuEngine Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Woori Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Woori Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.