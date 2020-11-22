ValuEngine Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

