ValuEngine Upgrades Emerald (NYSE:EEX) to “Hold”

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerald presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

NYSE:EEX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

In other Emerald news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

