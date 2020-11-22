ValuEngine Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of ATEX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,890.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Anterix by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anterix by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

