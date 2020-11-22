ValuEngine Downgrades Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Hold

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.43 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

