ValuEngine Downgrades Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENLAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

